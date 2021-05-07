Zoom Escaper, the tool to boycott meetings by videoconference

It allows to integrate annoying noises from the microphones such as cries of children or noise from construction sites



For those who are fed up with endless meetings Zoom and other video conferencing services have an outlet, Zoom Escaper, a free widget for Google Chrome that helps the user to sabotage connections creating fictitious excuses to slip away.

Zoom Escaper allows employees to integrate annoying noise from the microphones, such as dog barking, children crying, construction noises or hums that simulate poor internet connection.

How to install

But it has its downsides. This tool can only be used in the Google Chrome browser. To begin, you have to access the zoomescaper web page in the browser and click on the ‘Enable microphone’ button and allow the use of the application.

Afterwards, VB-Cable must be downloaded and installed so that the audio streams can be sent from one application to another.

Once installed, the user has an extensive library of noises to choose from. To turn off, you just have to change the Zoom microphone settings.