Zoom Video Communications nearly doubled its annual revenue expectations on Tuesday as more people work from home and connect with friends online during coronavirus blocks.

The California company’s stock rose nearly 5% in the after-market after revenue and profit in the first quarter also exceeded market estimates by a wide margin.

The company was criticized in the period for privacy and security issues, which led it to invest in service updates. But the quarterly report showed that the company now has about 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees, a nearly four-fold increase from a year earlier.

The company competes with Webex, Teams and Google’s Meet platform, offering a free version for consumers.

Zoom had $ 328.2 million in revenue, exceeding analyst estimates of 202.7 million, according to data from Refinitiv. Although Zoom’s revenue has gone up, its costs have increased further. The cost of the company’s revenue increased 330% to $ 103.7 million, which reduced the gross margin to 68.4%, from 80.2% a year earlier.

One of Zoom’s biggest costs is data centers and bandwidth to host calls. The company manages some of its data processing centers, but also pays for cloud computing services from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, and in April added Oracle as a supplier.

In adjusted terms, the company earned $ 0.20 per share in the quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimate of $ 0.09.

Zoom raised its revenue forecast for the year, from $ 905 million to $ 915 million to $ 1.78 billion to $ 1.8 billion. Analysts, on average, forecast revenue of $ 935.2 million.

This year, Zoom’s shares more than tripled in value.

