These are the data that marketing and advertising specialists must master before starting this Wednesday: Kellogg announced movements in its leadership body for Mexico and Latin America; The Effie announced their 2019 Global Index of Most Efficient Advertisers, Brands, Agencies and Communication Groups; Zoom it does not stop gaining value and it already surpasses the highest of the S&P 500 index, will it have a limit? … and more.

Kellogg

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based agri-food multinational announced a new leadership for Mexico and Latin America. In this way, they indicated that Nicolás Amaya leaves the position of President in Mexico, to assume the position for Kellogg Latin America, at the same time as being appointed Senior Vice President of Kellogg Company. With this change, it was indicated that Víctor Marroquín will be the new President and CEO of Kellogg México.

Visa

The payment services firm said that it has established an alliance with Facebook to help boost the new payment function in WhatsApp in Brazil. In this way, Visa will support with its technology (Visa Direct and Tokenization in the Cloud) the users of the messaging app. In this way, the Brazilian market becomes the first country in the region where Facebook will begin to deploy its WhatsApp Pay modality, a technology that has already been tested in India.

Effie

The contest that recognizes advertisers and their agencies that have carried out solid strategies and powerful ideas that achieved extraordinary business results, announced its most efficient Global Index of Advertisers, Brands, Agencies and Communication Groups of 2019. Among the results delivered by Effie Worldwide, it is highlighted that Unilever, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé, AB InBev, PepsiCo, McDonald’s, Procter & Gamble, YUM !, Vodafone and IKEA were considered the most successful advertisers globally while, in terms of brands , Coca-Cola, McDonald´s, KFC, Vodafone, IKEA, Chevrolet, Burger King, Mastercard, Sprite and Claro, were recognized as the best.

Google

The Mountain View technology company announced that it is increasing its presence in Latin America with its cloud services with a new facility that will be located in Santiago, Chile, making it the second in the region, after Sao Paulo. The objective, according to Google, is to strengthen the presence of Google Cloud to be an ally of the digital transformation of companies in Chile and the rest of the region.

Zoom

The video call platform has not stopped gaining value so far this year and, for many analysts, it is probably the company that has benefited most from the coronavirus crisis that has fueled a boom in virtual education and home office. This after the shares of Zoom Video Communications have gained more than 250 percent, so that the capitalization value of the company stands at 67 billion dollars, enough to be worth more than 417 of the companies in the S&P. 500, about 85 percent of the members of that New York Stock Exchange index.

The announcement of the day

Advertiser: OAK

Production Company: The Monkeys

Campaign: Kill Hungrythirsty Dead – Teddy

Country: Australia

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299