Zoom could incorporate real-time translation into your video calls

06/29/2021 at 10:54 PM CEST

Zoom today announced that it plans to acquire Karlsruhe Information Technology, a German startup that specializes in real-time translation based on machine learning or machine learning. Also known as Kites, the company is made up of a dozen researchers linked to the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

Zoom has not shared the financial terms of the deal, but revealed that this purchase will help bring machine translation features to its platform. In the future, Zoom says you can also establish a research and development center in Germany.

“We continually seek new ways to bring happiness to our users and improve meeting productivity, and solutions tied to machine translation will be key to enhancing our platform for Zoom customers around the world,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of products and engineering at Zoom.

Fundamentally, the acquisition should help the company keep pace with competitors like Cisco, which recently added a real-time translation feature to its Webex software. While Zoom experienced impressive acceptance during the pandemic, its rivals have tried to match and surpass its feature set in order to grow at its expense.