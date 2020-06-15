The Zoom communication platform, which has become very popular due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, made the decision to close the accounts of two Chinese activists who used its service to organize a peaceful protest in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, in commemoration of the victims of June 4, 1989.

We go in parts. In 1989, many Chinese citizens began demonstrating in Tiananmen Square in favor of democracy, demanding an end to censorship and restrictions on freedom of assembly. But on June 3-4, the Chinese army killed an unknown number of civilians. From this fact emerges the iconic image “Tank Man”, an unidentified Chinese man who managed to momentarily stop a convoy of tanks leaving the plaza on June 5.

Since then, every year activists gather in the plaza to commemorate the victims, but, arguing the risk of COVID-19 contagion, the Chinese government banned the meeting this year.

Knowing the above, Zoom, at the request of the Chinese government, reviewed the accounts of Lee Cheuk-Yan, Wang Dan and Zhou Fengsuo, for planning events to commemorate the Tiananmen Square Massacre and distribute information or discuss issues that are illegal according to the Chinese law. For this reason, the groups where they participated were closed, as the platform does not have the option of blocking participants by country.

This meant that, although some activists are in the United States, their accounts were also affected. For this reason Zoom announced that it is developing technology that will allow them to eliminate or block participants according to geography to comply with the requests of local authorities without affecting more users.

Zoom attributed its decision as a consequence of operating as an international company. “We hope that one day governments that build barriers to disconnect their people from the world will recognize that they are acting against their own interests, as well as the rights of their citizens and of all humanity.”

The company also noted that it operates in more than 80 countries and continues to expand, “which requires compliance with local laws even when Zoom seeks to promote the open exchange of ideas.”

And, in the same letter, he also clarified: “Recent articles in the media about the adverse actions we took towards Lee Cheuk-yan, Wang Dan and Zhou Fengsuo question our commitment to be a platform for an open exchange of ideas and conversations. To be clear, their accounts have been restored and, in the future, we will have a new process to handle similar situations. ”

This is not the first time that Zoom’s privacy and security policies and its relationship with the Chinese government have been questioned. As reported by media around the world, the company was also criticized for routing some of its calls through China, something the company called a mistake.

Also, after the company recognized that much of its technological development is carried out in China, countries such as Germany, the United States, Taiwan and India banned the application for government use.

Despite all the critical and security flaws, the use of Zoom has skyrocketed. Now it has more than 300 million users.

