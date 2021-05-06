Zoom CEO says he’s “tired” of video calls

Executive Eric Yuan assured that his record had been attending 19 consecutive virtual meetings

His advice is to replace video calls with chat or email

In discussing the tyranny of virtual meetings after more than a year of working from home during the pandemic, until Zoom CEO Eric Yuan admits he’s “tired” of video calls. At a summit of the Board of CEOs organized by the Wall Street Journal, he confessed that his personal record in this time has been 19 consecutive online meetings.

“I have ‘meeting fatigue’. I’m very tired of this,” he told the rest of the executives on Tuesday, precisely, in a virtual meeting. Yuan acknowledged that “it is incredibly difficult to abruptly change from a face-to-face, social work environment to a world where we only see faces on a screen.”

Tips to overcome fatigue

“My personal record is 19 Zoom meetings in one day. It is a record that some can surely break, but I must admit it was a difficult road,” Yuan elaborated. He also gave some tips to overcome fatigue caused by video calls, such as “end meetings early so everyone recovers mentally between appointments” and “use chat or email instead of a meeting”.

Other CEOs also agreed, such as Jamie Dimonfrom JPMorgan, who noted: “I’m about to cancel all my Zoom meetings. I’m fed up.”

Teleworking stays

However, it seems that telecommuting is here to stay. A report published by Upwork, entitled ‘Future of Workforce Pulse’, published in December 2020, points out that “at least 36.2 million Americans will work remotely by 2025, an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels. ”

Upwork’s chief economist, Adam Ozimek, details that “as companies adapt and learn from this remote work experiment, many are modifying their long-term plans to adapt to this way of working.”

Both Yuan and Dimon assured that they have plans for their workers to go back to the office sometime. Yuan said the company could ask employees to return to the office two days a week and work from home the rest of the week.