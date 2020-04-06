With millions of people unable to leave home due to coronavirus (Covid-19), video calling applications are serving many to maintain contact and see faces with other people, whether they are family or friends. One of the most viral is Zoom, an app for group video calls that was already known but that due to this situation its number of users has increased considerably, despite its dubious security-related practices. Following allegations of lack of privacy and security, the CEO of the application has decided to offer an answer right at a critical time for the video calling app.

Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom, has given an interview to CNN in which he wanted to respond to the security and privacy concerns of his video call application, and assured that “We had some missteps”, in addition to being working fast to solve all the problems. Furthermore, Yuan has claimed that despite recent security concerns, the company always has “good intentions”.

“We moved too fast… and we had some missteps. We have learned our lessons and stepped back to focus on privacy and security“Said the CEO of Zoom. During the last days the application has seen its downloads increase exponentially, since many people use the app to keep in touch with their friends and family, or to work and study. However, Zoom has also been plagued with security issues, to the point that the company itself has already stated that it would cease feature updates for three months to focus exclusively on the privacy and security of its users.

New York City prohibits schools from using Zoom for classes

Many colleges and schools are using Zoom to conduct classes remotely, and thus prevent students from losing material. However, and due to security problems, New York City (United States) schools have been banned from using this popular video calling app, as reported on TechCrunch.

“Providing a safe and secure remote learning experience for our students is essential, and after further review of security concerns, schools should stop using Zoom as soon as possible. There are many new components to remote learning, and we are making real-time decisions in the best interest of our staff and students, ”said Danielle Filson, spokesperson for the New York Department of Education.

However, the city’s Department of Education invites schools to take these kinds of classes. with Microsoft teams like Teams, which, according to Danielle Filson, “has the same capabilities with the appropriate security measures.” A ban that will affect some 1.1 million students in more than 1,800 schools in the five boroughs of the city. On this matter, the CEO of Zoom has assured that “we are still in the process of working together with them. We want Zoom to be a privacy and security company. ”

