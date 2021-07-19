Zoom buys Five9 for $ 14.7 billion | News | Communications

Zoom has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Five9, a cloud smart contact center provider, worth approximately $ 14.7 billion. The combination of the contact center as a service solution (“CCaaS”) from the firm acquired with Zoom’s broad communications platform “will transform the way companies connect with their customers, building the platform of engagement with the customer of the future,” they point out from the company.

The operation is expected to enhance its presence with enterprise clients and accelerate its long-term growth by incorporating the business from the 24 billion contact center market. Five9 is a pioneer in cloud contact center software. Its solution stands out for its scalability and security and offers a complete set of easy-to-use applications that enables the management and optimization of customer interactions through many different channels.

“We continually look for ways to improve our platform, and the addition of Five9 is a natural fit that will bring more happiness and value to our customers,” he said. Eric S. Yuan, CEO and Founder of Zoom. “Zoom is based on the belief that robust and reliable communications technology enables interactions that build greater empathy and trust. Companies communicate with their customers primarily through the contact center, and we believe this acquisition will lead to a A leading customer engagement platform that will help redefine the way organizations of all sizes communicate with their customers. “

“Companies spend significant resources annually on their contact centers, but they continue to strive to provide a seamless experience for their customers,” he said. Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9. “Five9’s mission has always been to solve this problem and provide more efficient customer engagement. Joining forces with Zoom will provide Five9’s business customers with access to best-in-class solutions, particularly Zoom Phone, that enables them It will enable you to get more value and deliver real results for your business. This, combined with Zoom’s ‘ease of use’ philosophy and extensive communication portfolio, will really make it possible for customers to engage through their preferred channel.

Zoom Phone is a modern cloud phone system that offers a digital alternative to legacy phone offerings, enabling organizations to connect and interact in new and convenient ways to keep businesses moving.

The combination also offers both companies significant cross-selling opportunities to each other’s respective customer bases. As a result of the acquisition, Zoom will play an even greater role in driving the digital future and bringing businesses and their customers closer together.

After closing the transaction, Five9 will be a Zoom operating unit and Rowan Trollope will become President of Zoom and continue as CEO of Five9, reporting to Eric Yuan.

Details about the transaction

As part of the agreement, Five9 shareholders will receive 0.5533 Zoom Video Communications Class A common shares for each Five9 share. This represents a price per share for Five9 common shares of $ 200.28 and an implied transaction value of approximately $ 14.7 billion.

The Boards of Directors of Zoom and Five9 have approved the transaction. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, is subject to Five9 shareholder approval and relevant regulatory approvals.