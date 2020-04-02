         Zoom announces security updates to resolve its vulnerabilities… but SpaceX and other companies no longer allow its use

For the Zoom video conferencing application, the coronavirus crisis has given it the opportunity to add millions of new users, to have peaks of 200 million daily in recent weeks.

But that has also meant attracting the focus of the media and cybersecurity experts, who in recent days have done nothing but reveal new vulnerabilities and deficiencies in the handling of personal data by Zoom.

All of this is jeopardizing the terrain gained by the app, whose managers have set out to preserve their reputations by promising third-party security audits and weekly updates to repair the problems that Zoom presents today, accompanied by explanatory webinars.

In the words of the company’s co-founder, Eric Yuan,

“We acknowledge that we have not met our privacy and security expectations, both those of the community and our own. We are deeply sorry and therefore we want to share with you what we are doing to solve it.”

Thus, in addition to the promises of audits and updates, Zoom has announced in these last hours that fixed vulnerability that allowed stealing Windows login credentials, which suppresses the controversial “attention monitoring” and that freezes the addition of new features for 90 days, to have the opportunity to thoroughly test the operation of your platform.

Finally, the company has also issued a statement clarifying the news about its lack of end-to-end encryption, stating that

“In those meetings where all the participants are using Zoom clients and the meeting is not recording, the application encrypts all the video, audio, screen sharing and chat content in the sender’s client, and we don’t decrypt it in no time point before it reaches the receiving clients. “

NASA, Apple and SpaceX say “No” to Zoom

These measures, however, may have come quite late.: Not only the FBI issued a warning earlier this week against using Zoom to organize online meetings and classes (because of the ‘zoombombing’, the fashion to ‘hijack’ these videoconferences to broadcast pornographic videos), but today we have known that several tech giants do not allow employees to use Zoom to deal with matters related to their work.

We talk, nothing more and nothing less, than NASA and SpaceX (Tesla’s owner Elon Musk’s aerospace company). SpaceX, for example, did so in an email released on March 28 to its more than 6,000 employees, in which, although it stated that “many of us were using this tool for conferences and support meetings,” it encouraged them to use email, text messages, and phone calls as “alternative means of communication”.

NASA has confirmed to ., through its spokesperson Stephanie Schierholz, that it has made the same decision. In addition, there is the case of Apple, which already in the first days of March bet on telework sending thousands of employees to their homes, and that it only allows these to use three applications with video conferencing functions: Slack, Cisco WebEx / Jabber, and of course your own FaceTime app.

Track | The Next Web & .

Image | Zoom

Share



Zoom announces security updates to resolve its vulnerabilities… but SpaceX and other companies no longer allow its use