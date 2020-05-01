The Zoom video conferencing platform, whose use has exploded with the confinement orders derived from the COVID-19 pandemic, rectified this Thursday and admitted that it is not true that it has reached 300 million daily users, as it assured a few days ago.

In a statement, Zoom acknowledged that on April 22, when it published the alleged milestone on its official blog, it referred “by mistake” to the participants in video calls as “users” or “people”, so it subsequently amended it and changed the word to “participants”.

Although it may seem minor, the difference between “participants” and “users” is significant, since the former can be repeated several times throughout the same day (for example, the same person who participates in three, four or more meetings per Zoom on the same day), while users are only counted once, regardless of the video calls they make.

Thus, what Zoom reached on April 22 were the 300 million daily participants, but for the moment the company based in San José (California, USA) has not provided the number of users.

The number of daily active users is one of the most common metrics that internet companies such as Facebook or Twitter use to offer investors and the general public an idea of ​​their growth and the impact that these platforms have on the market, which It may have implications, for example, in advertising contracts.

Since the health crisis began over COVID-19, the use of tools to hold video calls over the internet has exploded, and Zoom fiercely competes with other services such as Houseparty, Google Hangouts, Apple’s FaceTime or Microsoft’s Teams and Skype to get the largest share of this market.

The sudden success of Zoom (which until before the pandemic was a minor and relatively unknown application) has been accompanied by multiple criticisms for its alleged lack of security and respect for the privacy of users, which has led to schools, governments and companies to ban its use.

After learning that the figure of 300 million users is not real, Zoom’s shares on Wall Street fell 6.27% to $ 137.12 per share towards the half session of this Thursday in the New York parks.

