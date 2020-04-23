         Zoom adds 256-bit encryption and other security features, but leaves end-to-end encryption out

The quarantine suffered by a good part of the planet due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused, among other things, the explosion of teleworking and videoconferencing services. Zoom was one of these companies that experienced its particular expansion, going from registering 10 million daily users in December to more than 300 million in April. The problem is that this explosion came accompanied by serious doubts about its level of security.

Various problems have occurred around the security of communications with Zoom, which we will not describe again, but which have led companies like Google to discourage its use, including institutions such as the United States Senate. Focused on solving these problems, Zoom has released version 5.0 with a strong load of security improvements, although they have still left some fringes to correct.

New but incomplete encryption, and more security options

Among the various improvements implemented by Zoom we find a substantial jump in the encryption of their conversations. Zoom 5.0 video chats are now compatible with the 256-bit AES GCM encryption although they are not end-to-end encrypted. This means that they are safe on our device, but not during the transmission, so security increases but not as much as it should. Let us hope that they will also solve this aspect soon.

Other security enhancements implemented in Zoom 5.0 are the default passwords for video calls, the main reason that they were previously public by default. Now the application will ask us by default to enter a password, thus protecting the conversation against the entry of strangers. The creators of the meetings will also be able to know which data center is the one that is controlling the traffic of the meeting, having more information about the security of the meetings.

New encryption, more security options and more work dedicated to the stability of the app

Security options for video calls they are also more visible now. A single security icon allows access to all the functions of video calls, and is permanently displayed on the screen. With it we can access the possibility of blocking the meeting with a password, restrictions on screen sharing or the menu to be able to expel and block participants in calls.

Zoom still has a lot of work to do to get rid of suspicions about its low level of security, but without a doubt version 5.0 is a big step forward. We will see what happens in the coming weeks as its managers announced that new features would not be incorporated for at least 90 days to focus on improving security, and here we have the first big step. We’ll be alert.

Track | Fossbytes

Share



Zoom adds 256-bit encryption and other security features, but leaves end-to-end encryption out