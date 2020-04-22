         Zoom 5.0 will arrive this week, with changes focused on improving user security and privacy

A few days ago, Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom, promised not to add new features to his video conferencing program for the next 3 months to be able to focus on reviewing the code of it, after the accumulation of controversies led by the application in recent weeks.

Zoom 5.0, which will take place throughout this week, is the first result of that effort. for bringing the app up to the success of the past few months – a major update focused solely on solve vulnerabilities and protect the user.

News to fight ‘zoombombing’

So, when you update and open Zoom, you will not find great news in terms of usability and interface, except a new icon that will group various security related functions– Quickly lock meetings, remove participants, and restrict access to screen sharing or chat.

Another novelty of Zoom 5.0 has to do with passwords, which will be enabled by default for most clients, the ICT administrators of each company being able to define the complexity required by them for their users. The sperm room feature will also be enabled by default.It allows the host to hold meeting participants in a virtual ‘room’ before allowing them to pass.

More: during a meeting, the ID of the meeting and the option to invite is from now on transferred from the main interface to the Participants menu, which will make it difficult for a user to accidentally share their meeting ID.

All these novelties are direct responses that seek to tackle the phenomenon of ‘zoombombing’, consisting of jokers who sneak into Zoom meetings, often to broadcast videos of dubious taste by using the shared screen.

News, also in the field of privacy

Zoom has not yet solved its lack of end-to-end encryption, a function that until recently it claimed to have and whose absence affects against the privacy of users … but yes it has introduced support for AES 256-bit GCM encryption, which offers increased protection of your in-transit meeting data and tamper resistance.

They have also introduced another improvement regarding privacy: the account administrator will be able to control the routing of your video call data, choosing in which region the data centers are located (and thus avoiding that they pass through Chinese servers, whose government has more lax privacy standards than western ones).

All these changes do not solve all the problems detected in the default configuration and / or in the Zoom code (and which, in many cases, has been dragging for the last two years), but it is a notable change of course for an application that was living a hell of public relations right after having managed to harvest millions of new users thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

