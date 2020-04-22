Plunged into an incredible surge during the coronavirus crisis, Zoom began to see numerous vulnerabilities flourish in practically all fronts where it has applications. After a new truce of 90 days, of which only 20 have elapsed, Zoom presents version 5.0 of its video calling client.

This new update is not a minor patch, but it comes to serve this specific purpose of improving users’ security and privacy. In this version, a new icon of a shield is incorporated that groups several measures now much more easily adoptable by the user, with just a few clicks.

Zoom 5.0, focused on security and privacy

With this new shortcut, it is possible block video sessions, remove participants, and restrict both screen sharing and chat of text.

This puts a stop to quite a phenomenon, which was called zoombombing, seeing how unwanted users broke into calls without the necessary privacy restrictions to prevent it. Now it will no longer be necessary to navigate to the application settings to avoid it, but it will be done from the call screen itself.

Also, Zoom now adds an encryption or encryption of video calls under the AES GCM 256-bit standard, “which offers greater protection of your transit data in transit and resistance against manipulation,” the company said in a statement. This guarantee applies to the transmission of video through Zoom Meeting, Zoom Video Webinar and Zoom Phone.

The update is not immediate yet as it is expected to finish landing throughout this week. However, as expected, this encryption will only work when all participating accounts are enabled with this GCM standard. The deadline for this to happen has been set for next Saturday, May 30.

But the news does not end here, and it seems that Zoom is ready to solve one after another at least the harshest criticism of its application video communication. Zoom itself recently had to acknowledge that a fraction of its calls, and unintentionally by the company, were routed through China.

Routing, decided by the user

The new version of the application has a tool that allows control this routing, allowing account administrators to choose through which regions they allow the circulation of their video call data. In this way, we can prevent data centers located in countries with few guarantees in terms of privacy from interfering in any way during calls.

Also, the waiting room. This function, already available in previous versions, allows now to control by default who enters educational, basic and paid video calls.

After accumulating nothing less than 200 million daily users, from a figure in the previous months of just 10 million, Zoom faces a strong restriction on the part of several governments, dependent agencies of these and companies of all kinds. With this new effort, he hopes to reverse this trend. Or at least put a stop to it.

