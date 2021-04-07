Zoo tries to pass off a Golden Retriever dog for a lion



The zoo owner locked the dog in the cat’s cage.

A zoo is under fire for locking a Golden Retriever in a cage to pose as an African lion. According to the South China Morning Post, it is a new zoo located in Xichang, in Sichuan province, southwest China.

One of the visitors, identified as Tang, surprised by the replacement, filmed a video on March 27 that went viral on Chinese social networks. There showed the dog lying in a cage with a sign outside stating it was an African lion.

The zoo responded to the Global Times about it and admitted that it was a mistake for not changing the sign in time. “This cage used to be for an African lion, but now it has been redesigned as one for a Golden Retriever,” a zoo employee told the media, and assured that the dog is the owner of the zoo.

Tang, who had gone to visit the zoo with her young son, recounted in the video: “At first we thought we had gone to the wrong place. But after walking around the cage we realized that this is where the lion should stay. “

A worker at the site told Tang that, although he had housed a lion in the past, the animal had been moved to another location: “As we just opened, we are adjusting the animal spaces and changing site signs.” However, Tang said that he did not accept this. He accused the zoo of selling tickets promoting lions without there being any.

It is not the first time that a zoo has tried to replace animals with other species in its facilities. In early March, the Xiangwushan Zoo in Xianning, Hubei, was reported for putting a rottweiler in a wolf’s cage. Zoo management said a wolf had lived there before dying of old age, the Liaoshen Evening News reported.

