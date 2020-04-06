This would be the first case in which the virus attacks an animal



Notimex –

A Tiger four-year-old Malay female named Nadia tested positive for COVID-19 at Zoo from the Bronx, NY, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) reported this Sunday.

This is the first known case of the disease in wild animals, National Geographic said. Likewise, the WCS reported that six other big cats have symptoms of the new coronavirus.

The test was applied to Nadia after she and her sister, two Amur tigers and three African lions developed a dry cough; the infection was confirmed by the Iowa-based USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory.

The WSC mentioned that it is not yet known how the disease will develop in big cats, but that it will closely monitor the case; He assured that, until now, the tigers and lions of the Zoo Affected people register a decrease in appetite, although they remain alert and active.

The organization also reported that the cats were infected by someone who cared for them and who had the disease asymptomatically; reported that preventive measures have been implemented for personnel who care for the species.

Previously, several pets have tested positive for the disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus COVID-19, like a Pomeranian dog and a German shepherd in Hong Kong; however, there were no reports of infected wild animals.