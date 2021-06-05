Zongshen Cyclon RG3, Far East Sport Tourer

Perhaps scooters or trail bikes that come from China are better known, now we also present a Sport Tourer. The Zongshen brand It may not sound familiar to you, but it is one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers in its country, it also sells in Europe and we must be vigilant, it is a brand that promises to grow and have more weight in the Old Continent.

A few days ago they presented their Cyclon RG 3, with a twin-cylinder engine, 43 hp, 34 Nm of torque and 6 speeds. It is a new engine of the brand called TC 400R, with which they ensure low vibrations, low consumption and pleasant sound. Although a priori it seems little power, I can tell you that testing the Kymco 400, of which you will soon be able to see the in-depth test, I was surprised by the way it travels long distances with less than 40 hp.

This Zongshen Cyclon RG3 Sport Tourer looks good, it obviously does not provide avant-garde technical solutions, it does not have the bearing of the most well-known Sport Tourer in Europe, its engine is restrained, but we have already seen sales successes on trails with a similar engine like the Benelli TRK 502 (made in China), which with 47 hp, is one of the best-selling trail bikes in all of Europe. The recipe is similar, a simple motorcycle with an adjusted price, enough for those who are starting in the world of tourism on two wheels. According to Zongshen, it reaches over 150 km / h, so with that aerodynamic protection, electrically adjustable screen, at legal speeds it should be a comfortable option to venture long distances. Without a doubt in China there are impressive places to be able to fine-tune this Sport Tourer.

They ensure low vibrations, 500 km of autonomy, it is low and is designed to travel

Led lights, slipper clutch, 6.7-inch TFT screen, being able to put as an option some nice suitcases for luggage. It is designed to travel, its height to the seat is especially low, with 780 mm even Jordi Arcarons would play with his feet on the ground, which gives added security when riding with it, especially in the city. It has a 21-liter tank with which they assure you can do 500 kilometers. With a simple rule of three, it gives us that approximately we spend a little more than 4 liters per 100 kilometers. A range of 500 kilometers is not bad, surely you have to stop before to rest than to refuel.

The design of this new Zongshen Cyclon RG3, evokes sportsmanship and adventure, although I see that the suitcase and protection stand out a lot, it seems somewhat strange, the design of the motorcycle seems successful and it seems smaller than one might guess. Use technical solutions in the cycle part seeing fork, chain, they are quite standard, which will be worth it for sure to have a moderate price. Would you buy it?