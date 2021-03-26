Zombies advance in ‘Warzone’ amid rumors of a new map

The community of Call of Duty: Warzone still waiting for what will happen with Verdansk in the following season. Rumors suggest that the action will move to a new map, however, neither Activision nor Raven Software have confirmed this. Despite the above, in the battle royale clues continue to emerge that invite us to think that, indeed, an apocalypse is about to destroy the current scene.

The presence of zombies in Warzone is not a secret to anyone. This season an oil tanker arrived in the port of Verdansk, and within it were a good number of “the walking dead.” Even more interesting, with the passing of the weeks the zombies began to spread to other areas of the map; first to the hospital and then to the prison. Now, however, they have their burrow in the bank.

As usual in previous locations, Warzone players can eliminate zombies to get money and better loot. The funny thing about the subject is that the creatures have not stopped their advance through Verdansk. If this continues, the stage will soon be infested with zombies, at least in the most important places. It is a fact that Warzone is approaching a key event where destruction will be the main protagonist.

Beyond the zombies, it is also possible to find a huge nuclear missile on the map. One of the theories of the Warzone community is that due to the expansion of the zombies, there will be no alternative but to completely disappear the region. Without the setting that has accompanied the battle royale since its launch, players will have to pack their bags and discover a new place to continue the battle.

Warzone and its new map

There has been a lot of talk about the new Warzone map, but … do we really know where it will be located? According to the leaks, the setting will be based on the Ural Mountains from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. If the information is specified, this is how Activision would be finalizing the integration of Warzone with the aforementioned premium game. It will be in the third season when all the news are revealed; meanwhile we must not take our eyes off Verdansk.

