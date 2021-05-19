‘Zombie’ fires awaken in boreal forests

All summers occur fires in forests around the world, including those that devastate large masses of conifers Y birch trees in the northernmost regions of our planet. In these latitudes the fire is caused mainly by lightning and human activity, but an international team of researchers has identified for the first time another cause: ‘zombie’ fires that hibernate underground and ‘resurrect’ in spring.

These fires penetrate the peaty soil of the forests of Alaska and northern Canada, remaining all winter in a deep combustion phase, to ‘resurrect’ later in spring

Its origin is in the embers of previous fires, which do not completely extinguish the fire brigades or the rain. The fire penetrates the thick organic layer that makes up the peaty soil of the boreal forests, remaining all winter in the deep combustion phase.

This is confirmed this week in the journal Nature by scientists from the Free University of Amsterdam (VU Netherlands) and local experts from Alaska. Zombie fires had already been observed in this US state and in Canada, but until now a systematic study had not been carried out.

“These smoldering fires they are very difficult to put out and, in addition, the snow layer gives them additional protection against adverse winter conditions (outside it can be 40 degrees below 0) ”, the first author explains to SINC, Rebecca scholten of the VU, “and as soon as the snow melts, they find dry fuel again and can turn back into a wildfire with great flames.”

Scholten and his colleagues have developed an algorithm to identify ‘zombie’ fires recorded in Alaska and the Northwest Territories of Canada between 2002 and 2018. “Our study is based on satellite images and on actual confirmed winter fire data, provided by fire managers on the ground, ”says Scholten.

The area burned by the ‘zombie’ fires varied over the years, but in some the percentage rose to 38%, according to data collected on the ground and by satellites, then analyzed with an algorithm

“Basically,” he adds, “we are looking for a fire that starts near a burned scar from the previous year (they spread very slowly), that starts early in the season (they can appear as soon as dry fuel is available and before the rest of the fires ) and we verified that it was not ignited by lightning or human activity using a lightning detection network, the location of human settlements and infrastructure elements that help to analyze it ”.

Following these criteria and with the help of the algorithm, the authors have identified that the ‘zombie’ fires were responsible for 0.8% of the total area burned during the study period, although the surface varied over the years and in some of them the percentage rose to 38%.

Three phases of a ‘zombie’ fire in Alaska: fire apparently extinguished at the end of the fire season in 2015 (left), a fire scar covered with snow during winter (center), and the ‘zombie’ fire emerges again during the spring of 2016 (right). / Carl Churchill, Woodwell Climate Research Center

Influence of climate change

Researchers have also found that smoldering fires are more prevalent after a year with many fires and after warmer summers. This suggests that the increase in temperatures caused by the global warming it favors that they go deeper into the organic soil, which, in turn, helps to maintain them during the winter.

More fires of this type ‘zombies’ occur after a years with many fires or warmer summers, which suggests that global warming may favor them

“Both summer temperatures and burned surface are increasing with global warming in large areas of northern North America,” warns Scholten, who with his colleagues is investigating whether the phenomenon also occurs on other continents: “Probably many of the conclusions can also be applied to Eurasia, that is to say, the type of places that favor these fires, that there are more after hot summers and years of big fires, and the operation of the hibernation mechanism itself ”.

Although ‘zombie’ fires are relatively rare in the boreal forestsAs climate change raises temperatures, they may become increasingly common, the authors conclude. They also highlight the importance for forestry organizations of tools that help to predict where and when they will appear, which will facilitate their rapid extinction, reducing carbon emissions and costs in the fight against fire.

A paratrooper firefighter in front of a ‘zombie’ fire in Alaska

Randi Jandt, a fire ecologist at the University of Alaska and co-author of the study, told SINC the story that her husband, Jon Larson, remembered this week having lunch at home. Larson, now retired, worked much of his life in the fire brigades, including 17 years as a smokejumper, a type of paratrooper firefighter who accesses the most remote burning forests by plane.

“It was the middle of May 1996, too early for a fire in the interior of Alaska. Lightning season wouldn’t begin until June, and the snow was still clinging to the northern slopes and under some canopies. With over 20 years of firefighting experience, Jon knew this fire was going to be troublesome. Since it had been burning on the ground all winter, it was going to be very difficult to extinguish, and there would be deep ash pits to deal with.

The spotter (observer who directs the pilot and time each jumper from the plane) raised four fingers, which meant there were only 4 smokejumpers (which equates to half a charge, typical for a relatively small fire, about an acre ). Jon answered with 8 fingers: give us the full load! , but unfortunately only the four jumpers came out the door.

It was a scenario very similar to that of the Boca fire of 2005, where the fire had burned under the stands of birch mixed with fir trees along the river and had felled the trees, which now became fuel for the new fire. The fire was actually bigger than it appeared on the surface, the fire fingers had spread underground, so there was heat underground even though it didn’t appear burned on the surface!

They had to use chainsaws and cut down the trees above the smoking ash pits and burn them to take fuel from the fire. You had to be careful not to step on one of those ash pits that lurked: superheated ash (as well as steam from the water spray) could instantly cause severe burns. They used a bomb (dropped by parachute) into the creek, and flooded the ash pits with water until finally there was no more smoke. This took four days.

Even then, Jon warned Paige (the young jumper designated as the leader of this fire) not to call the fire out, because he knew they probably hadn’t seen the end of it. But smokejumpers were needed elsewhere, so the four-person brigade reluctantly left on other missions.

A month later, wisps of smoke appeared again, and poor Paige was credited with jumper re-burn despite her hard work. This time the Alaska Fire Service had to send in more paratroopers and eventually helicopter-transported manual teams to put an end to the zombie fire they called Damian. “

Reference:

Rebecca C. Scholten, Sander Veraverbeke et al. “Overwintering fires in boreal forests”, Nature, 2021.

Rights: Creative Commons.