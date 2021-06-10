‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Has Been Canceled And Her Showrunner Asks Fans To Pressure

Zoey will never hear songs in her head again. NBC has decided to cancel the series ‘Zoe’s extraordinary playlist’ after only two seasons. In this musical comedy with touches of drama, in which we find Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Lauren Graham, Mary Steenburgen or Peter Gallagher, the protagonist, played by Jane Levy, began to hear how the people around her began to sing and dance to express what they were feeling. Far from being a fantasy, Zoey had a lot of trouble getting a taste for her “super power.”

The news of the cancellation doesn’t really come as a surprise if you look only at the numbers. The audience had fallen in its second season, ranking penultimate in the ranking of NBC series by number of viewers. Although it was negotiated to move it to Peacock, the streaming platform of NBCUniversal, to give it a final season, the negotiations have not come to fruition. Lionsgate, producer of ‘The extraordinary playlist of Zoey’ is looking for a new home in the competition, because it would be a new failure for a studio that is not having too many joys lately.

Those of you who have seen both seasons, available in Spain through HBO, will understand this insistence on renewing it for at least one final season because the plot was left open in the last episode of the second season, also with a very interesting hook to continue it.

#SaveZoeysPlaylist

Both Lionsgate and the showrunner of the series, Austin Winsberg, have started asking fans to push for the series to be saved: “Right now I refuse to believe that this series is dead. There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible. This is what I need. I think we can have a real chance elsewhere. But the more fan support we can get, the better. Please tweet #SaveZoeysPlaylist. Let’s make it trending topic and let the powerful know that the appetite is strong“. Paul Feig, who is an executive producer on the series, also asked fans for help adding,” I feel like it was 21 years ago when ‘Freaks and Geeks’ was canceled. Help us find a new home. “