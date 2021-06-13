‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ canceled on NBC

After two seasons, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘has been canceled, although its creator, Austin winsberg, you don’t want to give up. Catch up on: The best series of 2021.

It’s time to hit the ‘stop’: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ has been canceled after its second season. The NBC chain has decided to hack the series, which had not been a resounding success but did have its community of followers and admirers, and now the creators are trying to find a new home for it to continue with its story.

The initial idea was to move the series produced by Lionsgate TV and distributed by NBCUniversal to the Peacock streaming platform, but those negotiations have come to nothing. To help her survive, Lionsgate wants to buy her and find her a place on the American television scene. “In a world where loyal and passionate audiences are never easy to find, we believe there must be a home for this great award-winning series with passionate and dedicated fans.”the company said in a statement. Indeed, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ had won the hearts of many viewers thanks to its original musical drama, but its audiences had fallen 14% compared to its first season.

Created by Austin winsberg, the series followed the story of Zoey (Jane levy), a young woman who begins to experience day-to-day situations through songs and musical numbers in which the people around her reveal their deepest feelings. A musical dramedia with a lot of charm that had in its cast with Skylar Austin (‘Giving the note’) Alex Newell, Peter gallagher, Mary Steenburgen Y Lauren Graham.

On twitter, Winsberg encouraged fans to show their love to save the series:

“Well. Here we are. The news has been announced. NBC / Peacock have decided not to go ahead with another season. We can discuss that later. But right now I refuse to believe that the series is dead. There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is amazing. Now this is what I need.

I think we can have a real chance elsewhere. But the more fan support we can bring, the better. Please Tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s make it a trend and let the powerful know that the appetite is strong. I am also open to any other suggestion to show love “

Will it survive?

