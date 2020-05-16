Sergio Acosta de Zoé closely experienced the suspension of flights between Mexico and Spain due to the coronavirus outbreak when he had to return home to Barcelona.

“I arrived by miracle on March 16 or 17, it was the last flight between Mexico and Spain, I was able to get on the plane luckily because my wife and children were here. I came to a completely dark and scared Barcelona, ​​”he said in a recent telephone interview about the release of“ SKR ”, the new single by the Latin rock band awarded with the Latin Grammy and Grammy.

For Acosta, it has been a consolation that the city begins to relax the containment measures, although the changes are gradual.

“Fortunately, the de-escalation is already going and you already feel something else,” he said. “I think the first and most significant thing was a couple of Sundays ago, which was the first Sunday that the children were able to go out on the street with marked times and it began to feel a little more normal, I think the fact of seeing children in the street greatly changes energy and perception ”.

The guitarist is the father of a 19-year-old teenager who resides in Mexico and three children under the age of 10 who live with him and his wife in Spain, where he says that you can see totally protected and fearful people on the streets, but also small groups of friends who meet again.

The title of “SKR”, composed by the vocalist León Larregui, are the initials of what will be the name of his new album: “Sounds of Karmatic Resonance”, explained Acosta.

“It appeals to this concept of the possibility of a kind of universal mind or of an interconnection that can exist between people beyond the verbal or the obvious, that can be tuned into a creative process as well,” he said. “Zoé is a band that has always had this connection rather intrinsic and well above reason many times.”

The video for the theme, directed by his old collaborator Diego Vargas, has 3D animation drawn frame by frame with a grainy touch and swept colors that is reminiscent of VHS videos of films from the 70s and 80s. It shows a kind of kite that passes between archaeological ruins such as Olmec heads and Greco-Roman columns, as well as computer-created medieval cathedrals that make hypnotic the more than five minutes of the song that goes from admiration to repentance in a romantic relationship.

“The song has the main body and then it has this kind of outro (conclusion), almost as if it were another song,” said Acosta. “In some way we questioned whether to leave it whole for the single format and when we tried to make it shorter without this outro we felt that it was missing a leg, after all that is what also makes the song complete”.

The theme has special microphones and vintage synthesizers, which have become a favorite of the band founded in 1997 and will be part of their seventh studio album. Acosta said fans can expect variety in the sounds they will encompass in this new production.

“As the album is revealed there will be a little bit of different universes and sounds,” he said. “There are other issues that are very different, it is never very conscious or very planned what we want to do.”

Zoé had started a 10-year tour of her popular MTV Unplugged “Background Music” but was cut short when concerts were suspended due to the coronavirus. For now they have not thought of an online version.

“Doing something like this online Unplugged would be crazy, I think that the beauty of that show is precisely that we are 16 live musicians,” said Acosta. “We have to wait until they can reschedule (the concerts) and we have it very much in mind because we do want to do them, but we depend a lot on how everything develops.”

For later in the year, a tribute album to Zoé will be released titled “Reversiones” with the participation of Alejandro Fernández, Bronco, Mon Laferte, Andrés Calamaro and Juanes, interpreting their greatest hits.

.