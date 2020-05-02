The director general of the IMSS added that Dr. Claudia Díaz, in charge of making the purchase, will offer this Saturday a press conference at the IMSS delegation in Pachuca to explain the process of acquiring these fans step by step.

The general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, assured that the purchase of fans from the company Cyber ​​Robotics, owned by León Bartlett, was attached to immediate delivery criteria, fan models and availability.

“Dr. Claudia Díaz, who is our representative in Hidalgo, did that, but established three criteria to decide, the first was the opportunity, immediate delivery, that is the most important thing today in the price of a fan, which can be delivered in a way immediate, ”said Robledo at a press conference from the National Palace, accompanied by Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion; Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Head of Government of Mexico City; and José Luis Alomía Zegarra, general director of Epidemiology.

The Director General of the IMSS added that the Dr. Claudia Díaz, in charge of making the purchase, will offer a press conference this Saturday in the IMSS delegation in Pachuca to explain step by step the process of acquiring these fans.

“The key right now is transparency to have to make provisions that save lives, but make them transparently,” said Zoé Robledo.

This Friday, Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI) announced that the IMSS delegation in Hidalgo assigned the company of the son of the CFE head, Manuel Bartlett, a contract for 31 million pesos for 20 respiratory ventilators; the organization published on its portal that Each unit sold for 1,550,000 pesos.

The above, after a review of contracts in which he compared the prices paid by the Government of Mexico with the prices described by the General Health Council.

In this regard, León Manuel Bartlett Álvarez, owner of Cyber ​​Robotics Solutions, refuted MCCI’s claim.

On his Twitter account (@mbartletta) he noted: “NI flatly deny the statement of @ MXvsCORRUPCIÓN in which he mentions that we sold equipment above its price market. The purchase process was carried out transparently and at reasonable prices. ”

I strongly deny @MXvsCORRUPCION’s statement in which they mention that we sold equipment above its market price. The purchase process was carried out transparently and at reasonable prices pic.twitter.com/iDPDEenySF – Manuel Bartlett (@mbartletta) May 1, 2020