Zoé Robledo, holder of the IMSS. Notimex photo

Zoé Robledo, general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

This was reported by the official in a message through social networks in which he confirmed that he will continue to work remotely, coordinating the work of his position and following the instructions of the authorities of the IMSS.

“Epidemiological surveillance of the case and of my contacts is maintained,” he said.

The IMSS confirmed that Oak grove She had symptoms since June 6 and, after undergoing the test, she was positive for COVID-19.

“From the confirmation, the corresponding epidemiological protocol was applied and the home isolation of the owner was determined and the people with whom he had contact were informed,” the institution said in a statement.

He added that the CEO is in good health and from his home he works and coordinates the responsibilities that it has at the Mexican Social Security Institute at the national level, in punctual follow-up of the actions carried out by the Institution.

Robledo Aburto’s most recent appearance was at the morning press conference on June 5 in Villahermosa tabasco, where he accompanied the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on his tour of the Mexican southeast to offer a message on the occasion of the eleventh anniversary of the tragedy of the ABC nursery.

