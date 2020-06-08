The official is in home isolation and working; On Friday, June 5, he was at the AMLO morning press conference.

The general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security, Zoé Robledo Aburto, tested positive for Covid-19, the official himself reported on Sunday night, on his Twitter account. He also said that “epidemiological surveillance of the case and of his contacts is maintained. ” Along with other presidential cabinet officials, Robledo was present last Friday, June 5 at the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, held in Villahermosa, Tabasco.

I want to report that today I tested positive for # COVID19 I will continue to work remotely, coordinating the tasks in my charge and promptly following the instructions of [email protected] extraordinary doctors from @Your_IMSS. Epidemiological surveillance of the case and of my contacts is maintained. – Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) June 8, 2020

For its part, the IMSS issued the following statement:

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reports that:

· After presenting symptoms of the COVID-19 disease on Saturday, June 6, the Director General, Master Zoé Robledo Aburto performed the test, which was positive.

· From the confirmation, the corresponding epidemiological protocol was applied and the home isolation of the owner was determined and the people with whom he had contact were informed.

· The general director is in good health and from his home he works and coordinates the responsibilities he has at the Mexican Social Security Institute at the national level, in punctual follow-up of the actions carried out by the Institution.

· Likewise, the epidemiological area of ​​the Institution is in permanent surveillance of the evolution of the case and of the people who had contact with the Director General of the IMSS.