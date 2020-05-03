Conference on the credits that the Government of Mexico delivers to reactivate the country’s economy, after the coronavirus pandemic

Conference this Saturday, on the credits What does the Government of mexico for revive the economy of the country, after the coronavirus pandemic COVID-19.

Graciela Márquez Colín, holder of the Ministry of Economy led the conference to publicize, up to the cut to this day, the amount of solidarity credits granted to small entrepreneurs.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census are part of the support measures put in place by the Federal government in the face of the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable to three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

The holder of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, presented three stories of small mexican businessmen who requested the Solidarity Credit to the Word, and it was already delivered to them.

Robledo reported that, so far, 113 thousand 166 credit applications have been approved.

He presented the progress of approved applications through the Mexican Institute of Social Security, with a cut this May 2 at 1:00 p.m.

He recalled the phones so that those interested can receive more information.

The Secretary Márquez Colín noted that starting Monday, May 4, they will begin with the dispersion of approved credits.

He noted that the advance of placement of credits to the floor is 797 thousand 545.

He noted that people, who were approved for the loan, will receive a phone call, but asked that avoid fraud situations, verify your confirmation by calling the Wellness Line.

The head of the Ministry of Economy specified that not all the records of the Welfare census belong to the informal sector, but most do.

He indicated that the credit program is not focused on the rural sector, but to urban centers.

Zoé Robledo pointed out that on average 10 thousand applications are received a day and so far there is no deadline to apply for credit.

Márquez Colín specified that “when we designed the program we focused on 12 cities”, and that “registration may have already been closed in some cities because the goal has already been reached“He indicated that the resources they have are limited to 2 million supports, which translate into 50 billion pesos.

When asked about the buy fans yet high price that took place in Hidalgo, Zoé Robledo replied that the IMSS General Directorate because from that instance it was requested that it be done.

He indicated that the race for fans is worldwide and the person who made the purchase is Social Security people who “took an exam, came out well evaluated and are blameless”, And that they are backed by the Article 41 of the Procurement Law.

He indicated that the supplier complied with the delivery and they are installed in IMSS institutions in Hidalgo, affirming that the price corresponds to the immediate delivery of the fans.

He argued that other suppliers can sell the fans at lower prices but that the delivery is not immediate.

He stated that in the coming days will present a custom breakdown of all fan purchases that the institute has made.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital