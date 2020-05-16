▲ In an image from last March, the group at the Vive Latino festival.Photo Ap

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday, May 16, 2020, p. 5

Sergio Acosta, from Zoé, experienced the suspension of flights between Mexico and Spain closely due to the coronavirus outbreak when he had to return to his home in Barcelona.

I arrived, by a miracle, on March 16 or 17. It was the last flight there was. I managed to get on luck, because here were my wife and my children. I came to a completely dark and scared Barcelona, ​​he said in a recent telephone interview about the release of SKR, a new single by the Latin Grammy and Grammy-award-winning rock band.

For Acosta, it has been a consolation that the city begins to relax the containment measures, although the changes are gradual.

Right now, fortunately, the de-escalation is over and you already feel something else. I think the first and most significant thing was a couple of Sundays ago, which was the first time that the children were able to go out on the street with marked times. You start to feel a little more normal; I think that seeing children on the street changes a lot of energy and perception.

The guitarist is the father of a 19-year-old teenager who lives in Mexico and three children under the age of 10 who live with him and his wife in Spain, where he says that you can see fully protected and fearful people on the streets, but also groups little friends who meet.

The SKR title, composed by vocalist León Larregui, is the initials for the name of his new album, Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia, explained Acosta.

He appeals to this concept of the possibility of a kind of universal mind or of an interconnection that can be between people beyond the verbal or the obvious that can be tuned in for a creative process as well, he said.

Zoé is a band that has always had this connection rather intrinsic and well above reason many times.

Old synthesizers

The video for the theme, directed by his collaborator Diego Vargas, has frame-by-frame 3D animation with a grainy touch and swept colors reminiscent of VHS videos of movies from the 70s and 80s. It shows a kind of kite that passes between archaeological ruins like heads Olmecs and Greco-Roman columns, as well as computer-created medieval cathedrals that make the more than five minutes of the song hypnotic, which ranges from admiration to regret in a romantic relationship.

The song has the main body and then this kind of conclusion, almost as if it were another melody, Acosta said. Somehow we asked ourselves whether to leave it whole for the single format and when we tried to make it shorter without this conclusion we felt that it was missing a leg; in the end, that’s what also makes the song complete.

The theme has special microphones and vintage synthesizers, which have become a favorite of the band founded in 1997 and will be part of their seventh studio album. Acosta said fans can expect variety in the sounds they will encompass in the new production.

As the album is revealed, there will be a little bit of different universes and sounds. There are other themes that are very different; he is never very conscious or very planned what we want to do, he commented.

Zoé had started a 10-year tour of her popular MTV unplugged, Background Music, which was cut short when concerts were suspended due to the coronavirus. For now they have not thought of an online version.

“Doing something like this Unplugged online would be crazy. I think precisely the beauty of that show is that we are 16 live musicians, “said Acosta.

We have to wait until the concerts can be rescheduled and we have it very much in mind because we do want to do them, but we depend on how everything develops.

Later this year, a tribute album to Zoé will be released titled Reversiones, with the participation of Alejandro Fernández, Bronco, Mon Laferte, Andrés Calamaro and Juanes, who will perform great hits.

