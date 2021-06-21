Zoë Kravitz makes directing debut with thriller ‘Pussy Island’

The actress Zoë Kravitz debuts with ‘Pussy Island‘, a thriller starring Channing tatum. Zoë Kravitz criticizes Hulu for lack of diversity after the cancellation of ‘Hi-Fi’.

Zoë Kravitz moves to the director’s chair with her new project, ‘Pussy Island‘, based on a script written by herself with ET Feigenbaum. The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress thus takes control of the narrative after the bitter cancellation of her ‘Hi-Fi’ series on Hulu, and has already signed her cast to Channing tatum as the protagonist.

The story follows a young Los Angeles waitress named Frida, who has her sights set on tech mogul Slater King, played by Tatum. Frida makes her way into King’s inner circle and manages to attend an exclusive party on the businessman’s private island, where she will experience an unexpected journey. And it is that, despite the beautiful views and the illustrious members of the elite, Frida discovers that there is more to the island than meets the eye, something terrifying. What is this strange place hiding? Is your life in danger?

While we wait to see the results of her directing debut, we will see Kravitz become the new Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’, a new adaptation of the adventures of the superhero, which now plays Robert Pattinson. We have previously seen the actress in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, ‘X-Men: First Generation’ and the ‘Divergent’ saga. Also on television with the aforementioned series ‘Big Little Lies’, along with Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, and ‘High fidelity’, an adaptation of the book Nick hornby that she produced herself and that will not have a second season.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io