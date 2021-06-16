Zo Kravitz directing Channing Tatum in ‘Pussy Island’

Will Deadline report that Zo Kravitz (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’) will make his directing debut with a thriller that will star Channing Tatum (‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’) and will be titled ‘Pussy Island’. The film will feature a script by Kravitz and ET Feigenbaum (‘High Fidelity’).

The story centers on Frida, a smart young cocktail waitress from Los Angeles who has her eyes on a trophy: philanthropist and tech mogul Slater King (Tatum). When she deftly maneuvers her way into King’s inner circle and an intimate gathering is arranged on her private island, she is ready for the ride of a lifetime … Despite the peak scenery, the beautiful people, the constantly flowing champagne and At night dance parties, Frida may feel that there is more to this island than meets the eye. Something that she cannot identify. Something that is a bit scary.

Bruce Cohen, Kravitz, Tiffany Persons and Tatum will produce the film for the Free Association, in a co-production with This Is Important, Free Association and Bruce Cohen Productions. For its part, FilmNation will manage the rights to sell the film in the imminent Cannes market.