Zlatan wants to create chaos in the group of Spain

03/28/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The lonely both of Viktor Claesson against Georgia it was enough for Sweden to reign in group B, excited by the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic after four years away.

He attended, stood out and today, against Kosovo, he hopes to score to put fear in the body of Spain. The Swedes know that three points will be, imminently, continue as leaders. And with such a tight schedule, any slip by ‘La Roja’ could be much more serious if Ibra does his thing at Fadil Vokrri

“It was like the first game I played with the national team. It tickled my stomach, I got goose bumps. He wasn’t nervous, he was motivated & rdquor ;, highlighted Zlatan about his return. The Milan man wants to increase his 62 goals in 117 international appearances, and the visit to Kosovo may be the perfect occasion.

To do this, the coach Janne Andersson will play as little as possible the eleven who beat Georgia on opening day, resting veteran Sebastian Larsson to make way for Mattias Svanberg.

On the Kosovar path, the first date was a rest and only now will they begin their journey through the qualifiers. Although they did not stay at home: they had good feelings in the friendly against Lithuania where they thrashed 4-0. Muriqi, Lazio striker and figure of his national team, scored a goal.

PROBAL ALIGNMENTS

Kosovo: Ujkani; Aliti, Hadergjonaj, Vojvoda, Dresevic, Berisha, Kryeziu, Zeneli, Celina, Rashica, Muriqi

Sweden: Nordfeldt; Lustig, Lindelof, Helander, Augustinsson; Kulusevski, Olsson, Svanberg, Claesson; Isak, Ibrahimovic

Hour: 20: 45h.