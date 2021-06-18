Zlatan Ibrahimovic, successful knee surgery

06/18/2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

Ibrahimovic, Milan player and star of the Swedish national team, resigned from the European Championship to ensure his recovery for next season. The footballer suffered a sprained knee injury and decided to strengthen his performance at the club.

It started with conservative recovery treatment. But as the Gazzetta dello Sport progressed, after six weeks of the process the footballer still did not feel a positive evolution. And the doctors estimated that the only solution was to go under the knife.

Milan announced today that they have already operated on Ibra: “Zlatan Ibrahimovi & cacute; underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at UPMC S International Hospitalalvator Mundi of Rome. The joint cleaning operation was successful. Zlatan is fine and will immediately begin the rehabilitation process, “they pointed out.

However, the times will be long after you have undergone the surgery. Zlatan won’t be able to run for four months, and he won’t be able to play soccer for eight. Therefore, Milan will have to face the start of the season without one of its most important footballers. Taking into account that the footballer starts the recovery next week could not rejoin the team until mid-August, when Series A would have already started.