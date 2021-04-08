Zlatan Ibrahimovic forgets football to enter the world of cinema

Ibrahimovic, footballer of the AC Milan, will be in the next film by Guillaume Canet called “Asterix and Obelix: the middle empire”, the player announced this Thursday on his Instagram account.

At 39, the Swedish striker from Milan will play a Roman, Caius Antivirus. The announcement was made without adding more details on his Instagram account with the publication of a photo with the name of his character.

Also read: Club América: Olimpia coach launches a harsh threat against the Eagles

For this his fifth film, Guillaume Canet will play Asterix and Gilles Lellouche will be his faithful friend Obélix. Pierre Richard will be Panorámix. Marion Cotillard will play Cleopatra, a role previously played by Monica Bellucci, while Vincent Cassel has been cast as Caesar.

The Belgian singer Angèle will play Falbala and the humorist Chicandier will play Ordralfabétix, the fishmonger of the town of the irreducible warriors. José García will stop being Couverdepus (Asterix in the Olympic Games) to be Biópix. The comedians McFly and Carlito will be Radius and Cubitus, while Audrey Lamy will play Bonemine.

The filming of this film, which was to be done in part in China, had to be postponed in spring 2020 due to the health crisis. With a budget of more than 60 million euros ($ 71.2 million), it is heralded as one of the biggest French productions of the next few months.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content