Zlatan Ibrahimovic amazed Casillas who classified him as GOAT

After a long retirement from the national team, Zlatan Ibrahimovic once again wore the colors of Sweden in what was the Nordic team’s debut in the qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Ibra provided the assistance for the winning goal and was congratulated by another great one such as Iker Casillas.

The world champion goalkeeper in 2010 wrote a tweet in which he referred to Ibrahimovic as GOAT (The best of all time for its acronym in English). However, this tweet sparked the controversy of many users who criticized him for pretending that Zlatan is better than Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

From an injury that almost led him to retirement to the football elite

Zlatan suffered a cruciate ligament tear during his time at Manchester United, which made him lose the football rhythm and therefore, the continuity in the club. After the unfortunate event, he went to MLS and many assured that it would be the end of his career. In the United States, he got tired of scoring goals with the LA Galaxy.

When everyone believed that Ibra was taking his last steps in professional football, the Swede decided to face a greater challenge, since he felt fully capable. So that came to a Milan that roamed Serie A. He became the benchmark and demonstrated with goals that it must always be taken into account, giving a facelift to the rossonero team that today fights for the top positions.

His performance with Milan caused him to be called up again with his national team, and on Thursday, on his debut, he sent an assist as only Ibra is accustomed to us, with which he helped his team achieve victory and the first 3 points in the World Cup.

Will we continue to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic at such a good level? Will he be able to take his team to the World Cup? the only certain thing is that without a doubt, he is one of the best footballers that has been.