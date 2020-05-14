Updated on 05/14/2020 at 08:23

Sometimes, Zlatan Ibrahimovic It is part of the front pages of newspapers, although not precisely because of a great goal that they have marked. Now it turns out that the attacker of the AC Milan Series A was captured last weekend in the middle of driving a Ferrari through the streets of Estocolm (Sweden), when the vehicle was reported as decommissioned.

According to the newspaper Aftonbladet, which has had access to the register of the Swedish General Directorate of Transport, the car was decommissioned on March 30, so Zlatan Ibrahimovic He broke the law by driving through central Stockholm last Saturday, a ride that was documented in images by several pedestrians.

“Yes, the car was decommissioned from that day, so it is not possible to drive (unless it is to take it to the workshop),” a spokesman for that body confirmed to the newspaper. Zlatan could win a serious problem with the local authority.

The nouvelle Ferrari Monza SP2 by Zlatan Ibrahimovic dans les rues from Stockholm.

A bijou à 2millions d euros et 500exemplaires dans le monde✅ pic.twitter.com/b0M3ZbRvZl – PSG MAROC🇲🇦 © ️ (@PSG_Fans_Maroc) May 13, 2020

This offense is punished in Sweden with fines of up to 2,000 crowns (188 euros). The car owned by the Swedish star is a Ferrari Monza SP2, a model of which there are only about 500 copies and valued at just under 3 million euros.

Ibrahimovic moved to Sweden in March due to the break in competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, during that time, has been training with Hammarby, a club in the Swedish First Division of which he is a shareholder.

The veteran attacker, 38, ends his contract with Milan in June, where he returned in January from the Los Angeles Galaxy, but has not revealed his future plans, although Italian media have speculated on a possible withdrawal.

‘Ibra’ has been back in Italy for a few days to train with his team, while in Sweden there is talk of a possible return to the league in his country.

(Source: EFE)

Experienced striker Emiliano Bonazzoli (Reggina) evoked the time when he shared dressing rooms with Brazilian attacker Adriano.

