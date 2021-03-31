Qatar World Cup



Zlatan always shines: spectacular assist in Sweden win



Juan Pablo Arévalo March 28, 2021, 04:59 pm

The experienced attacker performed a beautiful maneuver that opened the way to victory over Kosovo.

The start of the European Qualifiers to the Qatar 2022 World Cup brought the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who at 39 years old again shone and helped the Swedish national team. This Sunday, the Swedish team beat Kosovo 0-3, with the influence of their referent.

Ibrahimovic did not score, but after 12 minutes of play a magical assist was invented for Ludwig Augustinsson to make it 0-1 for Sweden. Zlatan made an acrobatic cue, and left the ball to his partner to define almost at will. Spectacular!