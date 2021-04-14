Ziyech, in the orbit of Sevilla

04/14/2021

On at 20:11 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Chelsea winger, Hakim Ziyech, could be in the orbit of Sevilla in a operation in which Chelsea would take over the services of Jules Koundé, according to the Daily Mail. The Moroccan, who already sounded for the Seville club before leaving for London, would enter as a bargaining chip in the hiring of the French central.

The Moroccan, despite one of the most expensive and interesting moves on the summer market in the Premier League, not finished delivering a great performance in London. Chelsea paid an amount close to 40 million euros after shining with at Ajax Amsterdam. The attacker landed alongside Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell in what was a I try to renew the team and make it more competitive.

In the absence of brilliance, Chelsea would be willing to include him in an operation by Jules Koundé to reinforce the central axis of the team. The Frenchman, who is completing a great course in Nervión, would have aroused the interest of several British teams, including Chelsea, who would offer Ziyech and some money to reach 80 million euros of his current current clause.

Not many opportunities in London

Of Moroccan nationality, but born in Holland, Ziyech has not had all the prominence he expectedNeither on Frank Lampard’s board nor on Thomas Tuchel’s. Despite suffering two injuries this course, He has only participated in 17 Premier League games and as a starter 12 times. The ex of the Ajax has annotated a single goal and has distributed three assists.

Ziyech is a skilled winger with a lot of overflow. Along with De Jong and De Ligt, the Moroccan was of the most outstanding players of Ajax that appeared in the semifinals of the Champions League 2018/19 and was two minutes away from sealing his pass to the final against Liverpool. At Chelsea he has played a residual role in the quarterfinals of the top European competition.