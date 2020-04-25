Author of a beautiful 2019-20 campaign with 6 goals and 13 assists in the Dutch first division, Hakim Ziyech intended to leave Ajax Amsterdam through the front door, a new title of champion in his pocket.

Unfortunately for him, the epidemic of coronavirus hitting the Netherlands and the world has ended his dream. The 27-year-old attacking midfielder castigated Friday for choosing to declare a draw without designating a winner.

Ziyech does not understand an unfair decision

At equal points with AZ Alkmaar eleven days before the end of the championship, Ajax Amsterdam occupied the first place of the classification before the interruption of the season because of the health crisis. Despite two defeats in direct confrontations, the Ajacides preceded their rival on goal difference. Reason enough to be crowned champion according to Hakim Ziyech.

“Now that there is no football, people are getting even crazier. Like this discussion to decide who should be champion, released the Moroccan international in an interview with the daily Batavian AD. We are first despite all stories that AZ deserved it because they had beaten us twice. The goal difference, as it always does, would no longer count now? Bullshit, of course. How PSV won the title in 2007 “For one purpose.”

Ziyech: “The champion, for me, is Ajax”

On the Ajax Amsterdam side, Edwin van der Sar considered that the decision of the authorities was “understandable” because of the current situation. For Hakim Ziyech it is hard to pass. Especially that the player trained in Heerenveen was playing his last season in the Netherlands before his transfer, already formalized, to Chelsea during the next summer transfer window.

“There is no officially champion,” said Hakim Ziyech, “of course I would have preferred to win the title on the field, but if I had to choose a champion, for me it was Ajax.” No luck for him, this title will not appear in any prize list.