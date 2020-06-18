Zion Williamson You can go to the NBA finals in Orlando with a clear conscience and a sense of relief. The star of the New Orleans Pelicans He has seen the Florida Court of Appeals dismiss the lawsuit against him for allegedly receiving money during his time in the NCAA. It remains to be resolved whether the contract he signed with the marketing company Prime Sports was produced within the legal period or not, but this news will calm the waters within the rookie.

BREAKING: Zion Williamson is granted a full stay of the Florida lawsuit brought by Gina Ford. The 3rd DCA’s Order states that “the trial court’s proceedings are hereby stayed.” This means that he will not have to answer Ford’s discovery requests – for now – as venue shifts to NC. pic.twitter.com/oGhAf7IngS – Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 17, 2020