The NBA It is one of the most spectacular and exciting sports competitions in the world, but it is also a highly profitable economic product that needs incentives to recover, even partially, from the crisis caused by the coronavirus. In this context, there is nothing more attractive to the general public than a young man with the purpose of revolutionizing the league, such as Zion Williamson. The rookie of the New Orleans Pelicans He wants to establish himself as the spiritual leader of his team, put him in the playoffs and show that he is ready for the assault on the top. Many dream of a performance assimilable to that of Michael Jordan in 1986, and it is not exactly anonymous voices that do so in an ESPN article.

« I think Pelicans games are going to be the most watched, whatever the time and day. It is obvious that a player like him will attract a lot of media attention; he already did it in the regular season, and in a format like that he is prepared will be much more remarkable as people dream of a story in which a special player puts the established power in check, « said an anonymous Western Conference executive, recalling the high audiences recorded by Zion’s matches in his opening bars in the league, with up to 2.5 million watching his debut.

His particular style and unique body have made Williamson more than just a player. « It had been many years since there was a young man who aroused as much interest as he and who could expand the relevance of the NBA all over the world. This scenario where you are going to compete is ideal to expose your talent, « he declares. Another man who has talked about what to expect from Zion is the executive vice president of his franchise, David Griffin, who anticipates how much he can expect. of the rookie in the coming months.

« He has been very disciplined in this quarantine and is working very well. He will arrive in an ideal state of physical and mental level, it will surprise everyone. Many people cannot even imagine what he is capable of doing in aspects of strength and flexibility. He is 19 years old, arrives with nothing to lose and will fight to make his mark, « he assured. It is evident that the expectations are maximum around Zion Williamson, whose potential is beyond doubt and that can elevate New Orleans Pelicans to a higher status.