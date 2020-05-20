Zion Williamson is one of the players in the NBA He has more physical needs due to his robust body and difficulties in terms of flexibility to recover from his discomfort. According to reports nola.com, the franchise of New Orleans Pelicans He asked the league for special permission so Zion could receive physical therapy and do recovery work at the team’s facility. “We are very grateful that he was allowed to do it, his flexibility is a critical aspect and he could have relapsed from injury if they had not allowed it,” franchise leaders said.

.