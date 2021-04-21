Zion Williamson joins 3 Hall-of-Fame centers in elite NBA category

Zion Williamson once again found himself in elite company as he made more NBA history.

Kareem Adbul-Jabbar. Hakeem Olajuwon. David Robinson.

And now, Zion Williamson.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, that is the complete four-man list of players in NBA history to ever put up 10 or more 30-point games on 70 percent shooting within his first two seasons.

Considering the fact that Williamson only played 24 games as a rookie, and that he’s only played 53 games so far in his second season, that feat becomes even more impressive.

Zion Williamson is the 4th player in NBA history with 10 or more 30-point games on 70% shooting within his first 2 seasons. The others are Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, and David Robinson. pic.twitter.com/DS4gZAe1XN – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 21, 2021

Zion Williamson is becoming an absolute force in the NBA

The New Orleans Pelicans sure are lucky to have Zion, even if their 25-33 record under Stan Van Gundy doesn’t really reflect it right now.

On Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, the 20-year-old power forward put up a team-high 33 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 14-for-19 from the field. In the process, he notched yet another 30-point game on 70 percent shooting or better, helping him join three Hall-of-Fame centers.

The fact that Zion is still only 20 years old, and that he’s not even a center playing in an era where back-to-the-basket big men were far more common, is absolutely absurd. The kid is already a star, but as the Pelicans hopefully build around him correctly, he should be unleashed as something the league has never seen before.

The fact that he’s already finding himself in such elite company with this hyper-efficient 30-point outings should tell you something: It’s only a matter of time before Zion Williamson owns this league.