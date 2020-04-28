“I’m ready”. That has commented Zion Williamson about his physical condition right now after more than a month of quarantine. “I have stayed in shape, working with myself and preparing to be ready at any time. That is the summary. I do not want to be together with my colleagues and have to tell them that I am sorry, that I am not prepared. So I am getting shaped by them, by my colleagues in New Orleans Pelicans“

– He’s only played 19 games this year, but #Zion Williamson has already shown what he’s capable of in the #NBA —- Today we talk about this beast on our website. # 24Seconds pic.twitter.com/WLShbWSHkA – 24 Seconds (@ 24Segundosnet) April 22, 2020

.