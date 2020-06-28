The NBA is getting closer to resuming. Specifically, it is only a month and two days before the ball begins to be played again. The 2019-20 season will restart on July 30 with the game between Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. It was precisely after a Jazz game when the NBA was suspended indefinitely because of Rudy Gobert’s positive for coronavirus.

Beyond that, the focus is mainly on Zion Williamson in this NBA comeback. The media hype that has been given to both the player and the Pelicans themselves in the US media has been so great that it seems that there is only the option of qualifying for the Louisiana franchise playoffs even if they have ahead and in better conditions to Mmephis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers.

However, it is in the NBA’s best interest for Zion to be in the playoffs. Few rookies have grabbed both the cameras and him. David Griffin, Executive Vice President of Operations for the Pelicans, warns that his player arrives in very high physical condition, and that New Orleans will fight to enter the playoffs until the last game:

« Zion has been very careful about himself. He has taken great care of himself and is in a very good physical and mental state, you could say that better than ever. He is going to surprise many fans. »

Other Western Conference executives, speaking to ESPN, also speak of the Zion Williamson phenomenon:

« It is obvious that a ton of fans will put on the games in which he plays alone because he is there. You just have to look back at the Summer League 2019, and see that in his matches the halls were full. No matter the day and the hour, Zion will always attract followers. «