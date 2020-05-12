– The advertising agent who sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether or not he received improper benefits before playing in his only college season.

Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit in the middle of last year in Florida, in which they accused Williamson and the agency that currently represents him of violating a contract. That happened after Williamson filed his own complaint a week earlier in North Carolina to cancel a five-year contract with Prime Sports after opting for Creative Artists Agency LLC.

In documents filed last week in the Florida lawsuit, Ford’s lawyers asked a list of questions that include asking whether Williamson or anyone else on his behalf sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors, or anything else of value” to play with Duke.

The documents (which offer no evidence of wrongdoing by Williamson or his family) expect a response to be made within 30 days to establish the facts under oath in the pre-trial process.

The questions refer to Williamson’s mother and stepfather, as well as sports companies Nike (which has an agreement with Duke’s teams) and Adidas. Questions include whether you received improper benefits from an agent between January 2014 and April 2019, when you announced that you would be turning professional.

In documents filed in the North Carolina lawsuit, Ford’s attorneys noted that Williamson or people acting on his behalf “engaged in behaviors that made him … ineligible to be or remain a student-athlete”, before Williamson will meet with Ford to discuss possible sponsorships. It offers no evidence to support such claims.

Duke spokesman Michael Schoenfield declined to comment on the matter as the school is not a party to any of the lawsuits. Schoenfield also referred to a previous statement that the school reviewed Williamson’s eligibility and found no concerns.

