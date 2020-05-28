Zion Williamson It is still in the eye of a hurricane due to the judicial investigation that it intends to clarify if it received during its university stage. While investigators continue their work requiring documents, the rookie’s lawyers have denounced illegal and invasive maneuvers of the same, for being required documentation that could be very uncomfortable for the New Orleans Pelicans player and for an NCAA that continues to lose prestige.

BREAKING: Zion Williamson files for protective order against ‘invasive ‘and’ irrelevant ‘discovery requests, seeks court order to block Gina Ford’s inquiry into past eligibility at Duke and whether I have received any improper economic benefits. pic.twitter.com/7GM4Hppyp7 – Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) May 28, 2020

