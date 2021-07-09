Zión Moreno arrives at Gossip Girl, the reboot with the same luxuries but more diversity – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Just as luxurious, posh and exclusive as before but much more diverse. This is how Gossip Girl returns, the famous series about the entanglements of some extremely wealthy young people from New York and which now has the Latin and trans actress Zión Moreno as one of its protagonists.

The HBO Max platform premieres this Thursday the return of this series that, with six seasons aired between 2007 and 2012, launched the careers of Blake Lively and Leighton Meester.

The secrets, betrayals and troubles of the children of New York high society, always under the watchful eye of a mysterious blogger with a thousand eyes in every corner, continue in this new stage of Gossip Girl in whose cast, along with Zión Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind and Thomas Doherty also stand out.

The new Gossip Girl begins with the reunion, in a private school and within reach of few pockets, sisters Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak).

But that is just the trigger for a lot of loves, heartbreaks, friendships, stab wounds and surprises that develop between fashion shows, expensive restaurants and very exclusive clubs, settings that are reminiscent of other recent television successes such as the series Spanish Elite.

Gossip about inclusion

The gossip and soap operas of “Gossip Girl” adapt to the new times, not only changing the blog of the original series for an Instagram account (the voice is still that of Kristen Bell) but also betting on a greater diversity in its cast .

In this sense, Zión Moreno, a trans and American actress with Mexican descent, explained to Efe that the new “Gossip Girl” embraces inclusion.

“I think this series is definitely a reflection of our times and how people have evolved to understand that queer is not something taboo: it is something normal,” explained Moreno, who in Gossip Girl gives life to the calculator and Machiavellian Luna.

And I think he does it in a very authentic way. It seems to me that it represents what is queer without explicitly saying that a character is queer and I think that is the way to go, “said the interpreter known above all for the Control Z series.

Source: However