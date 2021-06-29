Zinedine Zidane, very close to relieving Didier Deschamps in France after falling in the European Championship

Zinedine Zidane, former coach of Real Madrid, would be closer than ever to being the new coach of the France selection replacing Didier Deschamps, after the French team’s hit in the Eurocup against Switzerland when they were eliminated in the penalty shootout.

According to information revealed by Josep Pedrerol at El Chiringuito de Jugones, Zidane essentially left Real Madrid in the hope of being France’s new manager.

As detailed in the information, after being eliminated in the Eurocup against Switzerland, Deschamps could soon say goodbye to the position of French coach and ‘Zizou’ would quickly come to the rescue to assume the position of the team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“ZIDANE left REAL MADRID with the HOPE of being the coach of FRANCE. He is closer than ever to being one,” Pedrerol revealed at El Chiringuito de Jugones.

France was eliminated by Switzerland in the penalty shootout, after PSG star Kylian Mbappé, missed the decisive penalty against Yan Sommer who made a great save to get the Swiss to the quarterfinals of the European Championship, where they will face Spain.

