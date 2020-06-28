Zinedine Zidane has ruled out a lengthy career in coaching, with the Real Madrid boss unwilling to subject himself to the rigors of the role for any longer than necessary.

But speaking during his press conference ahead of Sunday’s LaLiga clash at Espanyol, Zidane refused to put a clock on when he intends to walk away.

“I was a better footballer than a coach, but there were better footballers than me as well, although I’m happy with what I’ve done.

« I’m not going to coach for 20 years. I don’t know how many. I don’t plan anything, what encourages me is the day-to-day. Then I will do other things.

« In my head I have always been a footballer. I had 18 or 19 years as a player and when I was asked if I was going to coach, I would say no.

« In the end I was, but it’s demanding – I don’t think I’ll be here for another 20 years. »

The Frenchman led Real to three consecutive Champions Leagues in his first stint in charge of Los Blancos between 2015 and 2018.

Zidane resigned after the 3-1 final victory over Liverpool in Kiev in 2018, only to return to the post in March 2019 after Santiago Solari had been sacked.

His current contract runs until summer 2022.