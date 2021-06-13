Zinedine Zidane, former coach of Real Madrid, faces a journalist in the street

Zinedine Zidane, a former Real Madrid coach, was enraged at journalist Sergio Quirarte after he questioned him if he ended up going wrong with the ‘Blanco’ team after the farewell letter he published in Diario AS.

Zidane, who is currently without a team after leaving Real Madrid, was walking down the street with his wife, when Quirante approached him and asked him if he had left the Merengue squad badly after that farewell letter.

Given this, Zidane showed his annoyance and bewilderment at the journalist’s question to the point of facing him and asking him to speak alone without the need for the cameras to be recording that conversation.

“Mister, how are you? How is everything? Did Real Madrid go wrong with the letter? ”Asked Sergio Quirante, chasing Zidane down the street as he walked down the street with his wife.

“Are you going to keep asking the same silly questions?” Replied ‘Zizou’ as he walked down the street.

“Yes, that’s why. Are you going to be the same nonsense of questions? Your work is disgraceful. I know you and you know me. The same thing always happens to us. But you … come here. Let. Come here. Come talk to me. You come.” Zidane added.

