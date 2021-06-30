Zinchenko’s goal in Sweden vs Ukraine

After several minutes in which Sweden put pressure on Ukraine, but received a great pass from Yarmolemko, Manchester City player Zinchenko made a first attempt to beat Olsen.

The team of Sweden has had the ball handling since before the goal, so Ukraine He has begun to press from above, knowing that he has players who can generate danger in the rival area.

Also read: Rayados: Duilio Davino fulminates Hugo González and reveals details of his departure

The Swedes do not lose their style that they have shown during this Eurocup, well stopped in the defensive zone, something that complicates many to the rivals and that has worked for him.

Also read: Liga MX: Duilio Davino confirms Rayados’ interest in Erick Aguirre

The winner of this match will be measured against England next Saturday, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Both teams know that the key is available to anyone, so they will not leave anything for this meeting.