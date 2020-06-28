In a Harare supermarket, a Zimbabwean grabs a loaf of bread, looks at the label, and puts it back on the shelf because he can’t afford it. The price rose a third again in a few days.

Outside the mall, a kilometer-long row of cars waits for fuel supplies to arrive at an empty gas station.

Zimbabwe is being hit by the strongest economic crisis in a decade, which includes a shortage of staples like gasoline and cornmeal.

Commodity prices rise each week as the value of the Zimbabwean dollar rises, bringing annual inflation to 785.6% in April.

Poverty is worsening among most people and United Nations agencies indicate that 7.7 million people, half the population, require food assistance.

The loaf of bread rose 36% last month and last week a 10-kilo bag of cornmeal rose 30%.

– « Things can’t go on like this » –

On Wednesday, the price of gasoline rose 152%. A similar increase in January 2019 plunged the country into a series of protests across the country, with at least 17 deaths.

« Things cannot go on like this. Those people must admit they failed, » said a Harare resident, Timothy Bhaureni, referring to the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 after a military coup advocating reviving the dying economy, now blames « political detractors » for the economic unrest, without giving names.

« We are witnessing a relentless attack on our currency and the economy in general with exorbitant price models, » Mnangagwa told the ZANU-PF party politburo on June 10.

« This battle is being driven by our political detractors, the elite of opportunists and discontents who are determined to push forward a nefarious plan, » he added.

In a surprise move that adds confusion to an already highly concerned population, the government suspended mobile phone transactions on Friday night, the most widely used platform for making and receiving payments in a country in crisis.

The government made the decision to « control bad practices, criminality and economic sabotage. »

But in an announcement, operator EcoCash challenged the order and urged its more than 10 million users to continue making transactions.

– « Instability is the new normal » –

Three weeks ago, the authorities increased security measures, causing rumors of an imminent coup, quickly denied by an exceptional press conference attended by the heads of the country’s security services.

« A coup is not being prepared, » said Interior Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Eldred Masunungure, from the political science department of the University of Zimbabwe, stated that « nothing points to stability, but I do not want to exaggerate this, as we have already been at these crossroads many times in the past and the country has not collapsed. »

« The country’s default trend is towards instability. It seems that instability is the new normal, » he added.

Economist Prosper Chitambara of the Zimbabwe Institute of Labor and Economic Development said the country is on the brink of another episode of hyperinflation.

The World Bank predicts that Zimbabwe’s economy will contract by 10%.

